Breakfast Wrap: Best of Thursday Night

So this is what the future looks like. I'm excited!

Sony Shows Latest PS3 Home, Now Recruiting Beta Testers

Anyone wanna find out if this is open to Australians?

How the Cormorant Submarine-to-Air Plane Works

I expect to see something like this in the next Batman movie.

iPhone Developers Get Push Notification API

This is what really makes the iPhone such an exciting device.

Phoenix Lander Has Touched Martian Water For the First Time

How long until it's bottled and we're charged $25 per litre for Martian Springs water?