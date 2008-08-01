How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Breakfast Wrap: Best of Thursday Night

LG BD300 Is First Blu-ray Player With Built-in Netflix Streaming
So this is what the future looks like. I'm excited!

Sony Shows Latest PS3 Home, Now Recruiting Beta Testers
Anyone wanna find out if this is open to Australians?

How the Cormorant Submarine-to-Air Plane Works
I expect to see something like this in the next Batman movie.

iPhone Developers Get Push Notification API
This is what really makes the iPhone such an exciting device.

Phoenix Lander Has Touched Martian Water For the First Time
How long until it's bottled and we're charged $25 per litre for Martian Springs water?

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

