Breakfast Wrap: Best of Monday Night

Panasonic's DMR-BR630V Blu-ray Disc Recorder Does VHS Tapes Too It sounds so stupid it hurts, but what's the bet Panny sell truckloads of them? Swedish Scientists Test iPhone 3G's Antenna: It's Fine That's right! It's not Apple, but Optus, Telstra and Vodafone that are screwing with your 3G signal.

Free iPhone Tetris Getting Pulled from App Store Quick - get it while you still can!

Geek Licence Plates Show Just How Geeky the Road Can Get (Very) Any of you geeks got anything better out there?

Xbox 360 Fall Dashboard Update Comes in November It's like an early Christmas present from Nintendo Microsoft

Wind Turbines Murdering Bats By Popping Their Lungs Won't somebody pleeeaaassee think of the bats!?!