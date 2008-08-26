How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Breakfast Wrap: Best of Monday Night

fruit yoghurt and granola breakfast.jpgPanasonic's DMR-BR630V Blu-ray Disc Recorder Does VHS Tapes Too It sounds so stupid it hurts, but what's the bet Panny sell truckloads of them? Swedish Scientists Test iPhone 3G's Antenna: It's Fine That's right! It's not Apple, but Optus, Telstra and Vodafone that are screwing with your 3G signal.

Free iPhone Tetris Getting Pulled from App Store Quick - get it while you still can!

Geek Licence Plates Show Just How Geeky the Road Can Get (Very) Any of you geeks got anything better out there?

Xbox 360 Fall Dashboard Update Comes in November It's like an early Christmas present from Nintendo Microsoft

Wind Turbines Murdering Bats By Popping Their Lungs Won't somebody pleeeaaassee think of the bats!?!

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

