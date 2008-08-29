Australian Classifications Board Tells Us Why There's No R18+ Rating And More

Outgoing Kotaku AU Ed Logan sent off a heap of questions to the Australian Classifications board a couple of weeks ago. And now they've gotten back to him. Seems that boy's got connections.

Among the most revealing bits of information are that customs can seize any items contravening regulation (like an game refused classification) and you could be fined up to $110,000; that they board doesn't actually play the games that they classify; and exactly what the reasoning was behind Fallout 3 being refused classification.

It's an insightful read, even if it doesn't alleviate the frustration at a flawed system. Make sure you check it out.

[Kotaku AU]