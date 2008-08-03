3 Hopes Mini Episodes Of 80s TV Shows Will Be Better Than Originals

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

married with children.jpgPerhaps the most surprising aspect of Three's latest mobile content offering isn't that they're taking episodes of TV shows and shortening them for mobile phone viewing, but the TV shows that they've selected to offer.

I mean, there are lots of great 1/2 hour TV shows out there that would benefit from being made into Minisodes. Who's the Boss, The Young and the Restless and The Partridge Family aren't exactly what springs to mind, although I do have a soft spot for Married With Children.

The minisodes are cut back to between four and six minutes long, which make them perfect for watching on the go. So long as you're prepared to sacrifice a little plot, character development and entertainment, that is.

The good news is that the minisodes are free for 3 customers, so they probably are a good way of killing time while you wait for the train or bus. It's only available in their 3G network areas though, which is a good thing considering their 2G roaming costs.

