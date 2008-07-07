Win One Of Two Nokia N78 SmartPhones on Giz AU

Let's face it: Nokia release so many phones that sometimes you just get overwhelmed by the sheer weight of new models hitting the market. And as the tech elite, many of the lower-end phones that they sell to people like your Nanna just don't interest you.

But when Nokia do a high-end phone well, they do it really well. Like the N78, for example. This piece of black art doesn't feature a whole heap of buttons, instead opting for a touch-sensitive surface with raised ridges to give you some feedback. And depending on which function you're using, the keys will change, making it easy to take photos, listen to music and use the phone. At least in theory - we've got one sitting at our desk that we're about to crack open to review.

At the same time that we're excited by the potential of this phone, you should be excited by the potential of winning one. You see, the guys at Nokia have generously given us two of these gorgeous handsets to giveaway to Giz readers.

We're going to give one away each week for the next two weeks. If you want one, you'll need to tell us in 25 words or less: "Which feature of the new Nokia N78 do you think is the best and why?" Pop your entries in the comments section below.

If you need some guidance, check out this post for ideas. While you're busy pondering the best use of 25 words to win (I'll give you a hint - I like to be entertained), I'll be playing around with an N78 here to give you a full review in the coming week or so.

So what are you waiting for?