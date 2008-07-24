Toshiba Showing Off UMPC Prototype

At the same presentation that APC mag learnt about the upcoming Toshiba ULPC, Will Maher over at PC Authority managed to get some hands-on time with a UMPC prototype from the laptop manufacturer.

Running on an Atom processor with Vista installed, a 5.6-inch screen and 64GB of SSD memory, the prototype also features a built in GPS chip, thanks to Toshiba figuring out how they can make antennas follow a curved surface.

The prototype is unlikely to ever make it into consumers hands, however, as Toshy feel that the 5.6-inch screen is too small for practical use. PC Authority agreed, saying that the onscreen, touch-sensitive keyboard took up 2/3 of the screen space when typing.

Still, it's a fairly cute device that looks like it has a bit of potential. Hopefully we'll see some more of this innovation from Toshiba make it into real products soon.

[PC Authority]