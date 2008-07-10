How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

The Auckland iPhone 3G Party - In Pictures

auckland 3.jpg

That photo above is of the world's first iPhone 3G customer, Jonny Gladwell, moments before he purchased New Zealand (and the world's) first iPhone 3G. The media scrum was enormous - you would have thought that Russel Crowe had just chucked a phone at the New Zealand Prime Minister the way they were packing in. At least the All Blacks will have some backup forwards in their media cameramen...

There was a DJ from George FM (no, us neither) mixing up the tunes on a couple of 1st gen iPhones, which was pretty awesome. The atmosphere was pretty good, although the sheer number of people hanging around that were neither media or in the queue was insane - they weren't mocking though, they were just watching (and taking photos on their mobile phones).

Below the fold there's a whole heap of extra photos from the launch party.

auckland 4.jpg

auckland 6.jpg
auckland2.jpg
auckland5.jpg
[iPhone 3G Launch on Giz] Special Thanks to Steve from TomyZone and the guys from Polar Bear Farm!]

Trending Stories Right Now

bill-murray blake-lively charlotte-rampling deadpool deadpool-2 death-becomes-her forever-week groundhog-day heath-ledger highlander immortality immortals interview-with-the-vampire io9 kirsten-dunst ryan-reynolds sean-connery terry-gilliam the-age-of-adaline the-imaginarium-of-doctor-parnassus tom-cruise tuck-everlasting zardoz

9 Movies With Characters Who Prove Immortality Can Be A Total Drag

As storytellers are fond of reminding us, living forever usually only sounds awesome until you try it. This list includes only movie characters who were born human and then somehow became immortal—that’s why there aren’t any gods, unless Phil Connors counts—and then realised how long eternity really, truly is.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles