How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

The 10th iPhone Sold In The World - Right Here

iphone3g6.jpgOkay, so it might not be the 10th, with Christchurch and Wellington also opening at Midnight, but it's the tenth from Auckland, and that's all that really matters, isn't it?

This particular iPhone 3G belongs to the guys from Polar Bear Farm, developers of the Telegram application you can find in the Staff Picks section of the App Store. We'll look at that a bit later tonight (or tomorrow morning, as it may be).

We're with the guys from Polar Bear Farm trying to get their iPhone 3G online and downloading apps from the App Store, but the process isn't as smooth as you would expect - there seems to be a few dramas with the payment process for purchasing apps. Whether this is limited to New Zealand or not is yet to be seen, but it's a problem not restricted just here.

There are some more pics after the jump...

iphone3g1.jpg

iphone3g2.jpg
iphone3g3.jpg
iphone3g5.jpg

Trending Stories Right Now

bill-murray blake-lively charlotte-rampling deadpool deadpool-2 death-becomes-her forever-week groundhog-day heath-ledger highlander immortality immortals interview-with-the-vampire io9 kirsten-dunst ryan-reynolds sean-connery terry-gilliam the-age-of-adaline the-imaginarium-of-doctor-parnassus tom-cruise tuck-everlasting zardoz

9 Movies With Characters Who Prove Immortality Can Be A Total Drag

As storytellers are fond of reminding us, living forever usually only sounds awesome until you try it. This list includes only movie characters who were born human and then somehow became immortal—that’s why there aren’t any gods, unless Phil Connors counts—and then realised how long eternity really, truly is.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles