The 10th iPhone Sold In The World - Right Here

Okay, so it might not be the 10th, with Christchurch and Wellington also opening at Midnight, but it's the tenth from Auckland, and that's all that really matters, isn't it?

This particular iPhone 3G belongs to the guys from Polar Bear Farm, developers of the Telegram application you can find in the Staff Picks section of the App Store. We'll look at that a bit later tonight (or tomorrow morning, as it may be).

We're with the guys from Polar Bear Farm trying to get their iPhone 3G online and downloading apps from the App Store, but the process isn't as smooth as you would expect - there seems to be a few dramas with the payment process for purchasing apps. Whether this is limited to New Zealand or not is yet to be seen, but it's a problem not restricted just here.

