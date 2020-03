Telstra has given us an insight into where and when customers can pick up their NextG iPhone, although the specifics of their plans are still under wraps.

If you live in Sydney or Melbourne and can be bothered getting to the respective T Life store at 6am, then you could be one of the first Next G customers riding the iPhone wave. Other T Life stores around the country will open at 8am, including Chadstone (VIC), Hobart and Canberra.

The full list can be grabbed from Telstra's website.

[Telstra]