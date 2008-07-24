Optus Unveils Mobile Security Solution For Small Businesses - Will It Work?



Back in 2006, 3 introduced an IP webcam that you could monitor on your 3G phone. It was called the 3 Eyecam, it was about the size of a coffee mug and it was a HUGE failure. From the fact that it beeped when you connected to it, to the terrible video quality, it was panned universally for being the suckiest security camera ever.

Now, two years later, Optus is offering a similar IP security vision solution. Dubbed the Securecam, it allows Optus 3G customers the ability to monitor their home or office via a private IP camera.

Users can easily install the camera themselves, and can receive SMS or email notification if the camera detects movement. They can then check the camera via an IP address or a compatible Optus 3G phone.

Customers can buy the camera upfront for $360 or opt to pay for it over a 12 or 24-month contract. They then need to pay the monthly access fee of $7.95 plus a data plan worth $19.99 per month, which gives 1GB worth of data (each minute of viewing is worth about 1MB).

From the spec sheet and the website, this actually looks like it might be a decent proposition for small businesses that might actually succeed where the 3 version failed. For a minimum of $28 a month (after you buy a single camera outright - you can of course buy more than one), you can have IP video security.

Does this interest any of you small business owners out there?

[Optus]