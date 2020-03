Today doesn't seem to be a good day to be an Optus customer, with a broken fibre optic cable on the Gold Coast leaving their landline, mobile and internet services borked throughout Queensland and parts of NSW.

The cable was broken at about 8am, although how is still not known. And although Optus believe services should be back to normal soon, it hasn't stopped delays from hitting Brisbane airport and countless other businesses.

Anybody out there experiencing problems?

[via News.com.au]