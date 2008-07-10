Less Than Six Hours Until The iPhone Goes On Sale

So I've just arrived in Auckland... it's not as cold I was expecting. Maybe the winter chill is stuck back in Australia, along with the absurd Australian pricing . It could be worse, I guess - we could all live in New Zealand.

There's about 15 people lined up here, although there's quite a few bloggers from around the world hanging about as well, so who knows how many are actually lining up to purchase their very own iPhone 3G.

Stay tuned as we try and bring you the most up to date coverage of the world launch of the iPhone 3G.

