Hulu Coming To Australia?

Just a little over a week since the ABC launched their iView service for video on demand, executives from Hulu , the NBC/News Corp video streaming service from the US, have flown into Australia to meet with all the Australian networks to try and launch Hulu down under.

According to the SMH, all three free-to-air networks have met with Hulu, and seem to be fairly optimistic about the proposition, although whether or not we see an Australian version could come down to what kind of business deals are offered to the local networks.

But most interesting is the fact that network executives are also considering using the ABC's iView to do the same thing - act as a central content hub for programming from all the Australian networks.