How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

HD On Austar? Don't Hold Your Breath

austarHD.jpg

All you city-dwellers out there - spare a thought for your poor, unfortunate rural brethren. For while you dine on the feast of High Definition delights afforded to you from Foxtel HD and the free-to-air TV channels, they have to rely on Austar, which has decided to take the "slow and steady and maybe not at all" approach to HD.

According to Australian IT today, Austar CEO John Porter has stated that launching HD channels on Austar probably won't happen any time soon, as they are struggling to find a financial model that will actually make them money from new subscribers.

Although - just to confuse us all - he then stated that they will probably still release a HD-capable PVR in the 3rd quarter of 2009, although they may not accompany the hardware with any HD programming.

He also played down the announcement made back in May that the new HD PVR would be "content agnostic" with the ability to play video from the web:

"Slowly we'll introduce HD and web-based services and those kind of things. But technology for technology's sake just because it's available - we can't afford to do that sort of thing."

It's a sad day for Austar subscribers everywhere.

[Australian IT]

Trending Stories Right Now

horror io9 netflix streaming the-platform trickle-down-economics

In The Platform Trailer, Trickle-Down Economics Turns Into A Literal Feeding Frenzy

Catwoman once said: “You’re all gonna wonder how you ever thought you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us.” The horrifying trailer for Netflix’s The Platform puts a carnivorous spin on capitalism, showcasing a prison where hunger is currency.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles