Don't Forget! You Could Win An iPhone 3G From iWorld Australia

Yesterday I wandered past the Sydney Apple Store, and was shocked to see a queue of people lined up outside the store, still hoping to get their hands on an iPhone 3G. For a moment I thought about joining them, but then I remembered our competition with iWorld Australia.

You see, the guys from iWorld have generously offered Giz AU readers the chance to win their very own iPhone 3G. It will be a 16GB black model, and it will be completely unlocked, so you can stick it on any carrier you want, including 3.

The competition will end on July 31, and all you need to do to enter is hit the link, fill in your details and pick the accessory you'd most be interested in. It's got to be the easiest iPhone comp out there.

So, forget about lining up and start entering competitions - it's the easiest and cheapest way to get your new iPhone 3G.

[Win-an-iphone]