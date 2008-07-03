Don't Forget About Our Competitions!

It's been a crazy day, what with Optus unleashing their pricing extravaganza on the world, and the new Gizmodo AU design going live. But throughout it all, I've been constantly reminding myself: Don't forget to pimp the comps! Don't forget to pimp the comps!

So here we are. I've put on my finest fake furs, shined the handle of gold-plated walking stick, packed on the bling and am taking my competition hos out to market.

Firstly, we've got our iPhone 3G giveaway in conjunction with iWorld Australia. All you need to do is click on the link here, answer a simple survey about accessories, and you could win your own iPhone 3G. This one closes at the end of July, so get entering, fools!

The second comp is in conjunction with Sony, who are giving away 10 Playstation 3s to the best answers of their competition question. What's the question you ask? Well, if you want to know, you're going to need some QR code decoding software, which is available on Telstra NextG phones and certain Nokia models (and, I'm told, you can find online versions as well).

To enter, get the question from the code, then answer in the comments section for the original post. Don't enter here. There's nothing for you here but disappointment and a Giz AU editor pretending to be a pimp.

So what are you waiting for? Get entering!

[Win an iPhone comp and Sony's QR code Comp on Giz]