Dealzmodo: Spore Creature Creator Free With East Coast Saturday Papers

Kotaku AU had this nugget on Monday, but I was too busy playing with my iPhone to notice - If you happen to live on the east coast of Australia, you may want to pick up a copy of either The Daily Telegraph, The Herald Sun or The Courier Mail this Saturday - you'll be pleasantly surprised by the inclusion of a free copy of the full-version Spore Creature Creator.

Considering that EA chose not to allow Australians to buy the full version (unless they went to the New Zealand store), this is a pretty good deal.

Unless you live anywhere other than t he east coast, of course. If you're out west - tough luck, I'm afraid.

[The Daily Telegraph, via Kotaku]

