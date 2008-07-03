Breakfast Wrap: Best Of Wednesday Night

Electricity - is there anything it can't do?

Guy Uses Laser-Etch Machine to Tattoo Himself (Verdict: Flaming Nutcase)

It's official: there just aren't enough mental health hospitals in the world.

iPhone 2.0 Video Walkthrough and iTunes 7.7 Confidential Screenshots

Take a good look people - this is what your iPhone will look like next week...

Apple Orders a Few Flash Chips...Like 50 Million of 'Em

A good chunk of these will have to be going towards the iPod...

Asahi Bartending Robot Will Give You a Drink, Take Your Pride

It's a beer robot. What's not to like?