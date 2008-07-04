Breakfast Wrap: Best of Thursday Night

Scientists Build Nanowire Memory That Uses Trits, Not Bits
Scientists are fantastic!
Concept Jewellery Celebrates Birth With Plasticised Human Milk
BlackBerry Pearl Gets Google Maps with Voice Search
10 Things We Still Want in PlayStation 3 Firmware (i.e. NOT In-Game XMB)
Strange Decanters Are Like Your Lungs on Red Wine
Scientists are fantastic!
Concept Jewellery Celebrates Birth With Plasticised Human Milk
Gross!
BlackBerry Pearl Gets Google Maps with Voice Search
Is this enough to make me pull out my old Pearl? Probably not, actually.
10 Things We Still Want in PlayStation 3 Firmware (i.e. NOT In-Game XMB)
Not sure I agree with everything here... what do you think?
Strange Decanters Are Like Your Lungs on Red Wine
Where would you store this though?