Amphibious RV is the Perfect Vehicle for, uh, Somebody, I'm Sure

Attention, rich jackasses! Do I have the vehicle for you: a million-dollar RV that doubles as a boat. Yes, that's right, it's an RV that's designed to drive right into a lake and keep on going. It's designed for a very specific level of rich person; you've got to be rich enough to drop a cool mil on this thing, but not so rich that you could just buy an RV and a yacht. Because really, is a covered RV going to be all that great of a boat? Besides seriously surprising anyone else who happens to be on the water, what's the benefit of this? Frankly, I don't get it. But then again, I'm not rich enough to afford it, so maybe I'm not supposed to. [Product Page via Crave]