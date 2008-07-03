How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Acer Aspire One Priced, Sorta Dated For Oz

Aspire One Blue 03.jpg

I was fortunate enough to have a briefing with the folks from Acer yesterday, who were showing off their new Aspire One Netbook.

It's a nice little Eee PC competitor, with an 8.9-inch screen and powered by Intel's Atom processor. There are a raft of ports, including three USBs, VGA output, ethernet, a dedicated SD card slot and 6-in-one card reader, plus microphone and headphone jacks. There's both 802.11b/g and Bluetooth, with a webcam built in as well.

The Aspire one will come in two configurations - 8GB flash memory running Linpus linux (which Acer have customised for the Aspire One), or 80GB hard drive running Windows XP. At launch, it will be available in white and blue colours, with brown, pink and black models to follow from August.

UPDATE: Acer have just informed us that the Aspire One will come with a 120GB hard drive instead of the previously announced 80GB. There's no changes to the price - which makes this an even more appealing device.

It's a really nice little machine - especially for the price. The 8GB Linux version will cost just $599, while the 80GB XP version (which is coming a little bit later) will have a $100 premium.

When they launch later this month (hence the "sorta dated" in the title) they'll come with a 3-cell battery, which can be upgraded to a 6-cell model, for a fee "around about the $100 mark". But in October, Acer plans on shipping the 6-cell battery with all Aspire Ones by default, which makes it difficult to understand why anybody wouldn't just wait a few months to get the larger battery for free.

In any case, it looks like an awesome little ultraportable. This category just keeps on getting better (and slightly more expensive at the same time), so stay tuned for more updates and a more thorough hands on in the near future.

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
asio au encrypted feature signal spies whatsapp

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles