ABC's iView Gets 58,000 Visitors in First 24 Hours - Are You Listening, 7, 9 & 10?

The ABC just sent out a press release stating that in the first 24 hours after going live, their iView online service has had 58,000 unique vistors, 130,000 views and they streamed 2.3TB worth of video.

If that doesn't indicate that there's a market for free, easy and legal video downloads online, then nothing ever will. So Channels 7, 9 and 10... When are we going to see a decent offering from you guys?

And while we're asking for stuff, how long until we get some more local TV programming on iTunes? Come on networks - stop dragging your feet. You're losing money and credibility.

[ABC iView]