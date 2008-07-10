500 iPhones only at Optus Hunter St store

There are now over 250 in the queue, backing twice around corners and potentially heading toward meeting the start of the queue on George St if people keeping arriving. The BIG news is there are 500 iPhone 3G available at this store, so being in the queue might be a little crazy, but it is definitely a GOOD thing if you want one today.

Apparently Whirlpool forums have had people thinking the store closes at 2am. WRONG. It stays open through until business Friday and until end of day. But by then I doubt they'll have any units left here. Elsewhere? Who knows.

