How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

We Know You Like Gadgets, But Do You Like Babies As Well?

If you do like miniature versions of you that make funny noises and poop in their pants, then you may also like the idea of editing a website for parents.

Allure Media, publishers of such stellar websites as Gizmodo AU, Kotaku AU, LifeHacker AU and Defamer AU, will soon be bringing a new online baby into the world: Babble AU. We're looking for a midwife Editor to guide the site through its infancy and into successful adulthood.

If you think you've got what it takes, check out the full job ad below and send your CV to [email protected]

Parenting and babies editor

About Allure Media

Allure Media is one of the country's fastest growing digital publishers, reaching more than one million Australians a month across five niche titles. Our websites cover consumer technology, computer games, celebrity and entertainment, and personal productivity, and we have aggressive plans to launch in other categories over the next 12 months. Our partners include some of the world's most innovative publishers, including top blog company Gawker Media. Backed by the same team that launched ninemsn and EBay Australia/NZ, our management team has backgrounds in senior journalism and commercial roles at News Limited, Yahoo! and ACP Magazines.

About the role

The successful applicant will launch our latest website, which is aimed at the new generation of inner-city parents. Based on the popular babble.com site, Babble Australia will deliver honest, sophisticated content in both longer-form feature and short-form blog format.

You will have journalism experience, preferably in the parenting space. A passion for internet publishing is a must. Online experience is an advantage but not as critical as subject-matter expertise.

This is a full-time role based in our inner-city office.

Apply now

We offer a fast-moving, innovative yet casual working environment. We are a small team, meaning every staff member has the opportunity to make a real contribution to our sites and our business.

To apply, please email your resume, a covering letter and two work samples to [email protected]

Trending Stories Right Now

automobiles automotive cars cybersecurity dude-wheres-my-car encryption hackers hacking security technology

Encryption Flaws Leave Millions Of Toyota, Kia, And Hyundai Cars Vulnerable To Key Cloning

Millions of cars with radio-enabled keys made by Toyota, Hyundai, and Kia may be vulnerable to hijacking thanks to a flaw in their encryption implementation, Wired reported this week, citing the results of a KU Leuven in Belgium and University of Birmingham study.
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles