Use Your Phone To Unlock Doors

Are you one of those people who creates unsightly bulges in your pants every time you leave the house? You know, loading up your pockets with mobile phones, iPods, cameras, business cards, keys, or any other junk you can possibly squeeze into that extra flap of fabric?

You are? Well, if you don't like looking like your thunder is more elephant man than elephant size, you can ditch the one item in your pockets that bulges at all angles and occasionally stabs you like a knife: your keys.

Designed in New Zealand and launching in Australia for $275 plus installation, the EC Key effectively turns your Bluetooth-enabled mobile phone into your house keys, car keys, garage door keys or any other key you want.

It doesn't require any extra software on your phone - once it's installed, you just pair it with your mobile phone, and presto... when you get within a set distance of the lock, it will automagically unlock the door in question.