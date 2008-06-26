How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Telstra Brings QR Codes To Australia Via NextG

Remember QR codes? Those small, square designs that act like barcodes that you can scan with your mobile phone's camera? They're huge in Japan - those crazy Japanese are even putting them on graves.

Well, Telstra announced today that they'll be introducing the software to read QR codes on their NextG handsets as a free download for customers. And from the sounds of it, it will happen automatically - so you don't even need to do anything.

According to the press release, Telstra's planning on using the QR codes to offer, among other things:

"the latest news, sport and weather information; music files; maps; store information for later if you're in a hurry; tickets to shows; video presentations that give users guided tours, how-to information and trailers; links to social networking sites and special discount offers."

