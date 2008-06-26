Telstra Brings QR Codes To Australia Via NextG

Remember QR codes? Those small, square designs that act like barcodes that you can scan with your mobile phone's camera? They're huge in Japan - those crazy Japanese are even putting them on graves.

Well, Telstra announced today that they'll be introducing the software to read QR codes on their NextG handsets as a free download for customers. And from the sounds of it, it will happen automatically - so you don't even need to do anything.

According to the press release, Telstra's planning on using the QR codes to offer, among other things: