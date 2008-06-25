Nokia's Batman Phone Lands in Oz



We all saw Nokia's Dark Knight themed handset out of the US site a couple of weeks ago, and the good news for Batman fans down under is that they're doing the same thing down here. The difference is that instead of a 6205 handset (pictured above), we get an N82 with a pre-loaded copy of Batman Begins to watch on the tiny mobile screen.

On top of Batman Begins, you get a selection of wallpapers, a trailer for the new film, character profiles and ringtones, plus the N82's standard GPS, Wi-Fi, 5-megapixel camera and MP3 player built in.

The cost for such comic-book entertainment on your new Nokia mobile? $799.

[Nokia]

