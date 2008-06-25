How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Nokia's Batman Phone Lands in Oz


We all saw Nokia's Dark Knight themed handset out of the US site a couple of weeks ago, and the good news for Batman fans down under is that they're doing the same thing down here. The difference is that instead of a 6205 handset (pictured above), we get an N82 with a pre-loaded copy of Batman Begins to watch on the tiny mobile screen.

On top of Batman Begins, you get a selection of wallpapers, a trailer for the new film, character profiles and ringtones, plus the N82's standard GPS, Wi-Fi, 5-megapixel camera and MP3 player built in.

The cost for such comic-book entertainment on your new Nokia mobile? $799.

