Lunch Wrap: Best of Thursday Night

I don't know about you guys, but I'm starving. It's a late wrap today, thanks to some borking of our CMS thanks to some automatic updates. But here's the best of the US stuff:

Official Star Wars USB Hubs May be Best USB Products Ever
And the Star Wars cash cow keeps on mooing.

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Lego
Reading this, I suddenly felt very nostalgic for my old Lego toys, which disappeared as I became a teenager...

Secret Planet Killer: High-Tech Japanese Toilets
I still want one...

Bill Gates' Made Men: The Wild 'n' Crazy Ventures of the Microsoft Millionaires
Being rich lets you do heaps of cool stuff.

Chinese Farmer Flies Self-Built Aeroplane, Doesn't Wet Pants
I reckon it's a fake. What about you guys?

Attempt at Escalator Spinning Fails Miserably
For every genius this world produces, there's at least 10 morons. This is a video of one of them.

Pop-Up Hotel Rooms
I can see this being very useful for the prostitution industry...

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
au business-class first-class qantas reviews-2 travel

Qantas First Class: The Gizmodo Australia Review

"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.

