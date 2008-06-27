Lunch Wrap: Best of Thursday Night

I don't know about you guys, but I'm starving. It's a late wrap today, thanks to some borking of our CMS thanks to some automatic updates. But here's the best of the US stuff:

Official Star Wars USB Hubs May be Best USB Products Ever

And the Star Wars cash cow keeps on mooing.

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Lego

Reading this, I suddenly felt very nostalgic for my old Lego toys, which disappeared as I became a teenager...

Secret Planet Killer: High-Tech Japanese Toilets

I still want one...

Bill Gates' Made Men: The Wild 'n' Crazy Ventures of the Microsoft Millionaires

Being rich lets you do heaps of cool stuff.

Chinese Farmer Flies Self-Built Aeroplane, Doesn't Wet Pants

I reckon it's a fake. What about you guys?

Attempt at Escalator Spinning Fails Miserably

For every genius this world produces, there's at least 10 morons. This is a video of one of them.

Pop-Up Hotel Rooms

I can see this being very useful for the prostitution industry...