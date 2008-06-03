How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

First Australian BD-Live Disc Announced: Men In Black

Despite the fact that the only BD Profile 2.0 Blu-ray player on the market today is the Playstation 3, Sony Pictures has announced that the first BD-Live enabled movie to hit Australian shores will be Men In Black.

It's due to hit shelves on June 25, and is set to include:

"a BD-Live multi-player Interactive Trivia Game, as well as exclusive downloadable theatrical and home entertainment previews and a FAQ about BD-Live functionality".

From that description, there's not too much to get excited about yet, but we're trying to get our hands on a review copy so we can see for ourselves exactly what the movie studios think BD-Live can be.

