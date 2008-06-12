Update: Optus iPhone Pricing Details 'Wrong'

Update: About half an hour ago I received an angry phonecall from Optus about this story. I was told, in no uncertain terms, that the pricing tip I received was "wrong". No more information was given, other than the fact that the story was incorrect. looks like we still have a little wait before we know what we'll be paying for the iPhone...

The biggest question on everyone's lips now that the iPhone has been announced in Australia is how much it's going to cost you. Well, a friendly tipster has stealthily procured those details and sent them through to Giz AU. Thanks Tipster!