Update: Optus iPhone Pricing Details 'Wrong'

iphone optus.png

Update: About half an hour ago I received an angry phonecall from Optus about this story. I was told, in no uncertain terms, that the pricing tip I received was "wrong". No more information was given, other than the fact that the story was incorrect.

looks like we still have a little wait before we know what we'll be paying for the iPhone...

The biggest question on everyone's lips now that the iPhone has been announced in Australia is how much it's going to cost you. Well, a friendly tipster has stealthily procured those details and sent them through to Giz AU. Thanks Tipster!

So, if you're an Optus customer, here's what you can expect we were told:

scancrop2.jpg

  • *The iPhone is only available on a 24 month contract - you can't purchase it outright
  • *The 8GB model will cost $220, the 16GB $330
  • *Only the 16GB is available in white
  • *Optus won't be selling accessories - they will be sold through the Apple store
  • *There will be two plans available: a $79 cap with 1GB data and $300 worth of calls; and a $99 cap with 3GB of data and $400 worth of calls
  • *Both plans include Visual Voicemail
  • *30c flagfall; 35c per 30 seconds talk, 25c SMS messages

Now, as with any tip, this isn't 100 percent confirmed yet - I'll be chasing up with Optus in the morning to get confirmation. But the source seems legit from my end, and the pricing all sounds about what I was expecting.

What do you guys think? Is $79 for 1GB worth of data good enough value for money for a portable internet device?

[iPhone 3G on Giz]

