CNet AU Reviews Foxtel iQ2, Verdict: Worth the $200

Ty over at CNet AU got his hands on the new Foxtel iQ2 box a little bit before everybody else, and was kind enough to post his thoughts on the CNet site.

Overall, he was impressed by the new Foxtel offering, rating its performance in presenting both SD and HD channels, although the HD was where most of the love was projected, especially with the programs that offered 5.1 surround sound.

There are some advanced options in the setup menu that allow you to cater for lip-sync issues, and the On Demand service worked a treat.

It wasn't all smooth sailing - the system did lock up a few times and require hard resets, but he was playing with a pre-release version, and Ty wasn't a big fan of not knowing the start and end times of programs he was recording.

But for the most part, the HD offerings of the iQ2 were enough to convince him that the $200 installation fee was worth the money. Hit the jump for the full review, and stay tuned for Giz AU's own opinions in the coming weeks.

[CNet AU]