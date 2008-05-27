Transformers Coming To Blu-Ray?



Well, Michael Bay will be a happy man today, if the rumours are true - TVshowsonDVD.com are reporting that Paramount has given Transformers a release date on the Blu-ray format.

The projected street date is September 2nd, although that is for the US. The movie is scheduled to be released in a 2-disc pack, just like the HD DVD release, although details are fairly short on the ground.

Watching Transformers on HD DVD really made the format worthwhile for me - it's why I haven't ditched my HD DVD player. What about you guys? You likely to pick up the Blu-ray version of this?

