How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Throw Your Dog An iBone

ibone.jpg

Come some time in June, I'm going to be getting myself a new phone. My wife will probably be getting a new phone as well. In fact everybody in my house will be getting a new phone, except for my dog, Simba.

But why should he miss out on all the fun? It's not his fault that his claws would scratch the hell out of a multitouch touchscreen, or that he can't find headphones that fit him. He shouldn't have to miss out on all the fun, right?

Right. That's why we'll be getting him an iBone, the latest in canine mobile technology. Consisting of a sqeaker toy and an iPhone-like fluffy exterior, the iBone will probably last as long as a real iPhone in Simba's vice-like jaws, but he's a tech-savvy dog and who am I to deny him his passion (of chewing toys apart)?

Of course, if your dog doesn't need a new phone, you could always get them an iPaw:
ipaw.jpg

The iBone is $23 while the iPaw costs $20, and they're both available from Snootypaws.

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles