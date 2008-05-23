Throw Your Dog An iBone

But why should he miss out on all the fun? It's not his fault that his claws would scratch the hell out of a multitouch touchscreen, or that he can't find headphones that fit him. He shouldn't have to miss out on all the fun, right?

Right. That's why we'll be getting him an iBone, the latest in canine mobile technology. Consisting of a sqeaker toy and an iPhone-like fluffy exterior, the iBone will probably last as long as a real iPhone in Simba's vice-like jaws, but he's a tech-savvy dog and who am I to deny him his passion (of chewing toys apart)?