How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Pioneer All Out Of 50-Inch HD Kuro, Drops Price on LX Range


If you were hanging out for the last possible minute to pick up a cheap Pioneer 50-inch HD Kuro, you've left your run too late. They're all sold out. Completely. Which is a shame, considering you could have picked one up for under three grand.

There are still a few of the 42-inch models left, so if 50 inches is just too large for you, this is probably your last chance to pick up an awesome TV for an awesome price.

If you still want 50 inches of Kuro goodness, there is hope, with Pioneer today announcing a price drop in their LX range (they're the Full HD, best TV in the universe models). The RRP for the 50-inch PDP-LX50A has dropped from $7,999 to $5,999, while the 60-inch PDP-LX60A has gone from $11,999 to $9,999.

[Pioneer]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles