How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Philips Shows Off 3D TV

Philips-3D-vod-13900.jpg

Samsung were showing off their new 3D plasma at the launch of their Series 6 TVs the other week, but you had to wear glasses that reminded me a bit too much of the Oakley Thumps to be really enjoyable.

According to an AP report in the SMH yesterday, Philips have also been showing off their 3D TVs, except these models don't actually require any sort of eyewear. The TV works a bit like a "holographic greeting card, [combining]slightly different angles of the same image to create video that appears to have different depths as your eyes scan it."

From the report, it's still a bit touch and go - sometimes it's extremely vivid, other times it's just murky. But Philips believe that we'll have 3D TVs in our homes within a few years. Or at least those of us that can afford it.


The report also mentions some of Philips' other innovations, in particluar their use of lighting based products. In particular they have a water purification system which uses UV light to get rid of bacteria, which is  quicker and cheaper than boiling the water.

[AP via SMH - Thanks to everyone who pointed this out!]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles