How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Northern Territory Government Computers Hacked, Dingo Denies Involvement

dingo hacker.jpg

The Northern Territory Government is a little bit screwed at the moment - turns out that a 27 year old hacker got into their network and shut down the servers for the health department, Royal Darwin Hospital, Berrimah Prison and the supreme court up there.

On top of that, he deleted the independant user accounts of over 10,000 public servants.

The man accused moved to Darwin in February as a service engineer to update and maintain the NT governments online system, but resigned in April.

The report had no word on a motive for the attack, although it's rumoured that his defence will involve dingos using his laptop to do the hacking.

[News.com.au]

Trending Stories Right Now

How Humanity Could Last Forever

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles