Northern Territory Government Computers Hacked, Dingo Denies Involvement

The Northern Territory Government is a little bit screwed at the moment - turns out that a 27 year old hacker got into their network and shut down the servers for the health department, Royal Darwin Hospital, Berrimah Prison and the supreme court up there.

On top of that, he deleted the independant user accounts of over 10,000 public servants.

The man accused moved to Darwin in February as a service engineer to update and maintain the NT governments online system, but resigned in April.

The report had no word on a motive for the attack, although it's rumoured that his defence will involve dingos using his laptop to do the hacking.

[News.com.au]