Looking For A Place To Hang Your Keys?

Brangelina Passion

These "His and Hers" wall-mounted keyring holders may look familiar. That's because they were in that fantastic piece ofaction movie mastery,

You'll need to do a bit of a custom installation with these, which involves the overly complicated process of screwing in a couple of screws to your wall. Then you just attach the provided key to your keyring and you're good to go.

Not sure if this is exactly the keyrack I'm after in my house, but then again, I'm not a big shot Hollywood actor or a secret agent, so maybe it's all just above me.

Costs $30 from Latestbuy.

