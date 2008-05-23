Looking For A Place To Hang Your Keys?

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

keyh-250a.jpg

These "His and Hers" wall-mounted keyring holders may look familiar. That's because they were in that fantastic piece of Brangelina Passion action movie mastery, Mr and Mrs Smith.

You'll need to do a bit of a custom installation with these, which involves the overly complicated process of screwing in a couple of screws to your wall. Then you just attach the provided key to your keyring and you're good to go.

Not sure if this is exactly the keyrack I'm after in my house, but then again, I'm not a big shot Hollywood actor or a secret agent, so maybe it's all just above me.

Costs $30 from Latestbuy.

