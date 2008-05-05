How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Folding Bike Makes Walking Obsolete


Folding bikes aren't new. Hell, even this folding bike isn't new. It's been around for a couple of years, easy.

What is new is the fact that you can now get one in Australia - Tesora is selling the Fold-A-Bike for just $149.

The Fold-A-Bike weighs just 5.5kg and folds down to just 66 x 30 x 15cm. Even better is the fact that you can unfold it in under 10 seconds, making it the near perfect city commuter vehicle. Just imagine the wind flowing through your hair and your suit jacket flapping out behind you while you run over those pesky "walkers" on your way to the train station after a hard day's work. Makes you want one, doesn't it?

[Tesora]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles