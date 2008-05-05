Folding Bike Makes Walking Obsolete



Folding bikes aren't new. Hell, even this folding bike isn't new. It's been around for a couple of years, easy.

What is new is the fact that you can now get one in Australia - Tesora is selling the Fold-A-Bike for just $149.

The Fold-A-Bike weighs just 5.5kg and folds down to just 66 x 30 x 15cm. Even better is the fact that you can unfold it in under 10 seconds, making it the near perfect city commuter vehicle. Just imagine the wind flowing through your hair and your suit jacket flapping out behind you while you run over those pesky "walkers" on your way to the train station after a hard day's work. Makes you want one, doesn't it?

[Tesora]

