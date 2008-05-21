How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Breakfast Wrap: Best of Tuesday Night

Google Earth Flying Bicycle Doesn't Include Basket, E.T.
Makes me want to phone home.

iPhone 3G Launch Date Confirmed
Would we lie to you? Well, maybe. But I trust us, and that's all that matters.

UK Government Wants to Build a Database of Every Phone Call and Email
As disgusting as this is, I still think it would be better than the Big Brother we have now.

Used Cars Are More Eco-Friendly Than Hybrids?
Something to think about before you rush out and by that new car...

Silicon Valley Nerds Plan Sea-Based Utopian Country to Call Their Own
If I was rich and eccentric I'd be all over this madness.

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

