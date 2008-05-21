Breakfast Wrap: Best of Tuesday Night

Google Earth Flying Bicycle Doesn't Include Basket, E.T.
Makes me want to phone home.
iPhone 3G Launch Date Confirmed
UK Government Wants to Build a Database of Every Phone Call and Email
Used Cars Are More Eco-Friendly Than Hybrids?
Silicon Valley Nerds Plan Sea-Based Utopian Country to Call Their Own
Would we lie to you? Well, maybe. But I trust us, and that's all that matters.
As disgusting as this is, I still think it would be better than the Big Brother we have now.
Something to think about before you rush out and by that new car...
If I was rich and eccentric I'd be all over this madness.