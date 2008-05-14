Breakfast Wrap: Best of Tuesday Night

Let's call this one a brunch wrap...The countdown to 3G iPhone begins...

Touchscreen Blackberry Thunder Coming Exclusively to Verizon?

If their other new phone is the Bold, shouldn't that make this one the Beautiful?

R2D2 Ice Bucket with Han Solo Ice Moulds Makes Any Drink Nerdier

Star Wars is starting to remind me of Krusty the Clown

Guitar Hero IV's Drums Will Have Six Pads, Two For Cymbals

I don't really know if just adding drums to Guitar Hero will help it take on Rock Band...

Xbox 360 Slim Might Come in 2009?

Hopefully it will make it quieter, and less likely to die