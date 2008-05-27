Breakfast Wrap: Best of Monday Night

It's Memorial Day in the US, so most of the US writers are spending their weekend either chillin' or grillin' - or both. So, not much of a wrap today...
Mars Phoenix: We Got Touchdown
Indiana Jones Roundup: Making Everyone Behave Like They're Mentally Ill
Hunt for Titanic Was Cover for Secret Sunken Nuke Sub Dives
Yay! NASA!
Complete coverage of the new Indy film
It may sound like a conspiracy theory, but turns out it's true!