BlackBerry Connect Now Available On The Motorola Q

BlackBerry's been everywhere recently, with their upcoming Bold phone to take on the iPhone and their Touchscreen Thunder also rumoured for a release later this year.

But if you're after a HSDPA-enabled Blackberry and don't want to wait for either of those models to launch, you could always download BlackBerry Connect onto a Motorola Q9h.

Motorola has very recently made the Blackberry Connect service available for download from their website, giving your Q the ability to receive push email from BlackBerry Enterprise Server, plus BlackBerry's desktop software for syncing details between your PC and phone.

It's a free download, although you do need to have a BlackBerry Connect Data plan added onto you phone plan.

