How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Austar To Offer IP Video In New HD PVR

austarHD.jpg

According to Australian IT, Austar's next DVR box will not only feature an ethernet port, but it will let you use it for downloading IP video onto the unit. The box, which is due out later this year, will also feature a USB port and HD tuners.

Foxtel's new iQ2 box also features an ethernet port, although they refuse to actually say anything about how it will be used when the box is released in June.

CEO of Austar, John Porter, was quoted as saying:

"We're agnostic when it comes to content. Our vision is to be the consumer interface for digital content, no matter which pipe it comes through, be it digital terrestrial TV, satellite or the web. It's about our box morphing into being a media centre for the TV set."


While we can't say that Foxtel won't follow the same approach, it is refreshing to hear somebody talking about making their box little more than a medium for content to collect, rather than trying to control every facet of a consumer's viewing experience.

Of course, by not controlling the content flow, the Austar box could quickly become the new home for internet porn in your home. Whether that's a bad thing is completely up to you.

[Australian IT]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles