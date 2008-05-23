Arcam Releases New (And Classy) Amplifiers For Everybody

Arcam aren't exactly the biggest name in the home entertainment world, especially in Australia, but they do have a good name for themselves when it comes to high-end quality. So good, in fact, that I expected to see a price tag for their new A38 integrated amplifier to run at twice what they're charging.

Their latest range comes in three different flavours - The A18, A28 and A38, which replace the A70, A90 and A32 models. To give you an idea on build quality, all three new models have a five year warranty.

There's a full rundown on the A38's features after the jump, but as I alluded to in the opening paragraph, the best thing about these new models is the price - the A18 is $1498, the A28 is $1998 and the A38 is $3498.While that's still pricey for most people, it's fairly cheap when compared to other high quality audio kit.