Arcam Releases New (And Classy) Amplifiers For Everybody

Arcam aren't exactly the biggest name in the home entertainment world, especially in Australia, but they do have a good name for themselves when it comes to high-end quality. So good, in fact, that I expected to see a price tag for their new A38 integrated amplifier to run at twice what they're charging.

Their latest range comes in three different flavours - The A18, A28 and A38, which replace the A70, A90 and A32 models. To give you an idea on build quality, all three new models have a five year warranty.

There's a full rundown on the A38's features after the jump, but as I alluded to in the opening paragraph, the best thing about these new models is the price - the A18 is $1498, the A28 is $1998 and the A38 is $3498.While that's still pricey for most people, it's fairly cheap when compared to other high quality audio kit.

• 105wpc Integrated Current Feedback amplifier
• Ultra Stable thermal management
• Hermetically sealed input switching
• Ultra wide band power amplifier
• Studio grade electronic volume control
• Menu driven advanced control system
• "Mask of Silence" & Stealth Mat EMC damping
• SDS resonance damped chassis
• Optional MM/MC phono stage
• Eight page CR90 learning remote control
• Class leading sound quality

A38 Integrated Amplifier
With over 30 years of audiophile engineering experience, Arcam is one of the UK's most
respected audio companies. The new A38 stereo integrated amplifier is the latest in a
long family line of award winning HiFi.
The A38 design team was given a simple goal; to develop the best performing stereo
amplifier Arcam had ever produced. Although a huge task, the team dug deep into the
basic structure of amplifier design and the result was a remarkable improvement in
fidelity.
An in-house research project yielded a wealth of information concerning the influences of
thermal conditions on power amplifier performance. As a result the A38 features a
number of new technologies which practically eliminate thermal modulation of audio
signals and ensure truly dynamic and enthralling reproduction. New Sanken output
devices and dramatically improved thermal coupling provide an extremely stable device
temperature resulting in much improved linearity.
The massive torroid based power supply delivers
effortless power with a new low noise topology
improving transient response. A new pre-amplifier
design, featuring hermetically sealed "reed"
relays from Arcam's range topping C31 preamplifier;
deliver a wonderfully transparent signal
to each power amplifier. Reed relays offer
extremely low contact resistance and virtually
infinite life span. An all new volume control (Burr Brown PGA2320) gives unprecedented
linearity and noise performance allowing fine details to be reproduced in startling clarity.
The A38 replaces the A32 in the FMJ range and will be available in black or silver finish.

They'll all be hitting shelves in mid-June, with similar-styled CD players to follow.

[Absolute Audio Vision]

