Another Mobile Phone Watch To Help You Look Like A Dick (Tracy Impersonator)

Hit the jump for a full-feature list, which just strikes me as overkill.

I don't want to hate this product too much - as a child I always longed for a watch I could use to speak to my friends covertly without my parents knowing. But somehow, somewhere between childhood and becoming an adult, that dream died.

It's a tri-band GSM phone with a 1.3-inch, 128 x 160 screen, Bluetooth, built-in camera, MP3 playback, voice recording, 6 hours talk time and up to 150 standby. It even comes with a stylus for easy navigation, and will cost the bargain price of $399.

Mobile Phone Watch

NOTE: This product is compatible with GSM at 900MHz, 1800MHz, 1900MHz only, please check with your local provider if you are unsure.

Specification

* GSM Compatibility: 900MHz, 1800MHz, 1900MHz

* Screen: 1.3 inch TFT LCD Touchscreen

* Screen Resolution: 128x160

* Screen Palette : 260,000 Colours

* Bluetooth Profiles: Handsfree and Headset

* Multimedia:

- Camera: Still 128x160, Video 128x104

- Movie Formats: MPEG4 (AVI), 3GP with audio

- Music Sound Formats: MP3, WMA, WAV, AMR

- Voice Recording: AMR

* Cell Phone Menu: Phonebook, Messages, Call History, Settings, Multimedia, Games, Profiles, Organizer, Services

* Support for GPRS and WAP

* Languages: English, French, Spanish, Portugese, Italian, Turkish, Arabic, Chinese

* Storage: Trans Flash / Micro SD card up to 2 GB (512MB included)

* Power Source: 3.7 Volt Li Ion Battery, USB Charging and Seperate Battery Charger

* Dimension: 50x17x45mm (LxWxD) Watch Face, 250mm Length with Strap * Bluetooth Headset

* Support: Version 1.2, Class 2 (10 Metres)

* Profiles: Headset, Handsfree, A2DP

* Battery Life:

- Talk Time: Up to 6 hrs

- Music Play: Up to 6 hrs

- Stand By: Up to 150 hrs

* Dimensions: 53.6x25.5x23.6mm (Main Body)

Features

* Tri Band Operation for Easy Roaming

* Stylus for precise navigation

* Multimedia Features: Camera, Image Viewer, Video Recorder, Video Player, Photo Editor, Audio Player, Sound Recorder, File Manager

* Organiser Features: Calendar, To Do List, Alarm, Calculator, unit Convertor, * Currency Converter, World Clock, BMI Calculation

* Games

* Stopwatch

Accessories

* Bluetooth Headset

* 512MB Micro SD Card

* Manuals

* 2 x Battery

* USB Bluetooth Kit Charging Cable

* USB Watch Charging / Data Transfer Cable

* Power Adaptor

* Stand Alone Battery Charger