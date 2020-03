Another Mobile Phone Watch To Help You Look Like A Dick (Tracy Impersonator)

The other day we saw a mobile phone watch that you could almost be comfortable wearing out in public. Well, here's another one, although whether this particular model passes that "seen in public test" we'll leave up to you.

It's a tri-band GSM phone with a 1.3-inch, 128 x 160 screen, Bluetooth, built-in camera, MP3 playback, voice recording, 6 hours talk time and up to 150 standby. It even comes with a stylus for easy navigation, and will cost the bargain price of $399.

I don't want to hate this product too much - as a child I always longed for a watch I could use to speak to my friends covertly without my parents knowing. But somehow, somewhere between childhood and becoming an adult, that dream died.

Hit the jump for a full-feature list, which just strikes me as overkill.