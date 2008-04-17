YouTube Launches Partner Program Down Under

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

When it comes to cool technology, all tech-savvy Aussies know that it usually sucks to be an Australian. We often have to wait for products or services to launch, and when they do, they're often twice the price as overseas. Sometimes they never even come, and we're left to import them from shady online retailers.

But sometimes, even though we have to wait, we're blown away by the fact that a product or service even launches at all down under. Especially when the service in question is getting paid.

YouTube Australia, which only launched in October last year, has done just that by offering their Partner Program through their Australian site. The program is open to regular Australian YouTube posters who have a decent audience, and allows them to share in some of the revenue generated through advertising, without giving up their ownership of the video.

