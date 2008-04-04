Tengu Offers Lip-Sync and Facial Expressions Through Lights

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

It can get a bit lonely, sitting at home by yourself downloading porn watching YouTube writing important documents on your computer.

That's why somebody somewhere thought it would be a good idea to create a USB-powered peripheral that "lip-syncs" and changes facial expressions to whatever sounds it hears, be it your voice, the music from your PC or your favourite YouTube Video.

It doesn't require any software on your PC, and goes to sleep if you're really, really quiet. To wake him up, all you need to do is blow on his face.

If you like the idea of a white box with lights that "mimic" your own lips, you can pick up Tengu from Latestbuy for $59.95.

