Samsung Creates Water-Powered Mobile Battery

Forget about Hydrogen cars - they're too big. You need to start small when it comes to saving the planet. That's why Samsung's creation of a mobile phone battery that's powered by good old H20 is so exciting.

The battery, which Samsung reckons will be in phones by 2010, converts the water to Hydrogen gas and Oxygen (who else is remembering their year 9 chemistry) when the mobile is switched on by reacting with metal inside the fuel cell.

According to Oh Yong-soo, vice president of Samsung Electro-Mechanics' research centre, this is how it works:

"When the handset is turned on, metal and water in the phone react to produce hydrogen gas. The gas is then supplied to the fuel cell where it reacts with oxygen in the air to generate power."

fuelcell_concept1.jpg


fuelcell_concept1.jpg

Samsung thinks you'll get about 10 hours worth of juice using their water-cell battery, almost double the life of today's batteries. The downside is that if you use your phone for about 4 days on average, you'll need to change the hydrogen cartridge every five days - which could make this a bit of an expensive endeavor.

However, Samsung thinks that they'll be able to ditch the changeable fuel-cells within a few years.

"Later handsets will be developed that don't need the hydrogen cartridges to be changed, and would only need to be filled with water."

[Samsung via Cnet AU]

