Samsung Creates Water-Powered Mobile Battery

Forget about Hydrogen cars - they're too big. You need to start small when it comes to saving the planet. That's why Samsung's creation of a mobile phone battery that's powered by good old H20 is so exciting.

The battery, which Samsung reckons will be in phones by 2010, converts the water to Hydrogen gas and Oxygen (who else is remembering their year 9 chemistry) when the mobile is switched on by reacting with metal inside the fuel cell.

According to Oh Yong-soo, vice president of Samsung Electro-Mechanics' research centre, this is how it works:

"When the handset is turned on, metal and water in the phone react to produce hydrogen gas. The gas is then supplied to the fuel cell where it reacts with oxygen in the air to generate power."

