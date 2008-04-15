Samsung Brings The i450 Music Phone To Australia

It seems like the last time we heard about the Samsung i450 , we were wandering the fields in loinclothes hunting dinosaurs.

The good news is that Samsung has decided to launch the i450 music phone in Australia. The phone is their first over here running the Symbian S60 series OS, and is available through Optus, Vodafone, 3 and Virgin for an RRP of $649.

Inside you get HSDPA connectivity, ICEPower technology from B&O, FM Radio, 2-megapixel snapper, A2DP Bluetooth, and a two-way sliding mechanism with some innovative music controls.

Stay tuned for a review of the phone in the near future.

[Samsung]