Panasonic Joins The Touchscreen Camera Love-Fest With The DMC-FX520

What's the hottest technology in the world right now? Aside from revolutionary water jugs , that is? It's go to be touchscreen technology. Mostly thanks to Apple and the iPhone, we're now seeing the insertion of touchscreen tech into everything from phones to coffee tables , with plenty in between.

So it's no surprise that Panny have announced the DMC-FX520 compact snapper with touchscreen technology. As a camera, the specs are good: 10.1 megapixels, 5x optical zoom, 25mm mega wide-angle Leica DC lens, 720p video mode at 30 fps, and Panny's new Venus IV engine to process the pics.