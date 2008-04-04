Panasonic Joins The Touchscreen Camera Love-Fest With The DMC-FX520

What's the hottest technology in the world right now? Aside from revolutionary water jugs, that is? It's go to be touchscreen technology. Mostly thanks to Apple and the iPhone, we're now seeing the insertion of touchscreen tech into everything from phones to coffee tables, with plenty in between.
So it's no surprise that Panny have announced the DMC-FX520 compact snapper with touchscreen technology. As a camera, the specs are good: 10.1 megapixels, 5x optical zoom, 25mm mega wide-angle Leica DC lens, 720p video mode at 30 fps, and Panny's new Venus IV engine to process the pics.