How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Panasonic Joins The Touchscreen Camera Love-Fest With The DMC-FX520

FX520s_slant.jpg
What's the hottest technology in the world right now? Aside from revolutionary water jugs, that is? It's go to be touchscreen technology. Mostly thanks to Apple and the iPhone, we're now seeing the insertion of touchscreen tech into everything from phones to coffee tables, with plenty in between.

So it's no surprise that Panny have announced the DMC-FX520 compact snapper with touchscreen technology. As a camera, the specs are good: 10.1 megapixels, 5x optical zoom, 25mm mega wide-angle Leica DC lens, 720p video mode at 30 fps, and Panny's new Venus IV engine to process the pics.

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles